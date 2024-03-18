‘Translation helps decolonise minds and nurture multiculturalism, while bringing inclusivity and humanism’

March 18, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Translations help liberate and decolonise minds, while bringing inclusivity and humanism to safeguard multiculturalism in society, professor of the School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Indrani Mukherjee has said.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a one-week skill development workshop on translation in Indian languages at the Central University of Karnataka near Kalaburagi on Monday, Prof. Mukherjee said that translation of progressive works from different languages across the world into Indian languages will help break patriarchal approaches, monoculture and broaden the mindset of people.

The event was organised by the Central University in collaboration with the National Translation Mission, Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru.

“Translation work is one’s interest unless it is sponsored. It helps understand different perspectives and thoughts that have remained unknown. It makes the writer a global citizen. The translator will come to know of many cultures and languages. Language emits and spreads the meanings of different cultures,” she said.

Talking about originality of translation, she said that the end of originality in translation is a myth.

“There is no end to originality. If we take Buddha’s teachings, for example, we no longer talk in his language. We know his original thoughts only through translations. Apart from an act, translation is a theory. It requires understanding the languages and a lot of reading. Translator is like Jack of all trades, master of none,” she said.

Touching upon the history of Indian translation, she said that history of translation of Indian works is linked to the Silk Route.

“Along with India’s international trade, the great Indian epics, the Ramayana, the Mahabharat and the Jataka Tales, were translated into European and Asian languages. Chess went to Spain through translation,” she said.

Officer in-charge of the National Translation Mission, CIIL, Mysuru, Tariq Khan, who was the guest of honour, said that India, as an economic power and knowledge-based economy strongly, needs translation. He also stressed the need for translating textbooks and reference books into regional languages to help students understand things in their mother tongue.

“India is a multilingual country and translation bridges the different languages and cultures. To understand the importance of translation and providing higher education in mother tongue, the Indian Knowledge Commission suggested establishing a National Translation Mission in 2008. We have started working on translating higher education textbooks and reading material into 22 Indian languages. Though our students are good at subjects, they don’t do well at higher levels because of the English medium. Hence, providing education in mother language is very important. Reliability of translation is also very important. To create this ecosystem, the National Translation Mission has started working with different universities, institutions and publishers to create a pool of qualified translators and reliable reading material,” he said.

Terming translation as a very lucrative area of career opportunities, Mr. Khan said that the National Translation Mission is the apex body in translations in India and it works for government agencies as well as private institutions and companies.

“We are now translating the Constitution into 11 languages and various government Acts and policies, textbooks into 22 Indian languages. National Education Policy 2020 has galvanized translation by emphasising the importance of providing education in mother language and multidisciplinary research. This kind of workshop that we are conducting across India is to create qualified talent in all languages,” he said.

Central University Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayan, who presided over the program, stressed the need for translating scientific, and technological innovations and writings, court proceedings and administrative decisions and policies into local languages.

“Many people are deprived of their rightful benefits and justice just because of the non-availability of literature in their mother tongue. We have to learn from Germany and Japan how to progress by adopting mother language in all walks of life. We are now moving in that direction. And, the Central University Entrance Test is now being conducted in 13 Indian languages along with English. Osmania University started education in Urdu language and even medicine is taught in Urdu,” he said.

Dean of School of Humanities and Languages Vikram Visaji said that Indians can read Indian and global writers just because of translations. He added that Central University will plan to start a department in translation studies.

Ankita Satpati, Kumar Mangalam, Swapnil Chapekar, Shivaganga Rumma, Sunitha Manjanbail, Bheemarao Bhosale and others were present.