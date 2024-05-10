Transgender killed, partner arrested

The highly decomposed body of a 42-year-old transgender, Manju Naik alias Manji Boy, was found at a house in Murugeshpalya on May 3. It has now been determined to be a murder and her partner of 20 years has been arrested for the crime. The arrested has been identified as Prema, 51.

Jeevanbimanagar police had registered an unnatural death report based on the complaint by the deceased’s younger brother. The autopsy revealed that she was killed by strangulation, following which the police registered a murder case on May 8.

Acting on a tip-off, the police detained Prema, 51, the deceased’s partner of many years from her mother’s house in Hassan district. She confessed to killing her during interrogation, police said.

The accused reportedly said that the deceased used to come home drunk and used to quarrel with her and beat her up. On April 26, the accused claimed that during a fight, the deceased tried to stab her with a knife, when she strangled her to death using a towel and fled from the house. After her husband’s death, Prema was living with the Manju Naik for 20 years.