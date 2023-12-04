Train services affected due to cyclone

December 04, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The South Western Railway cancelled as many as 10 trains between Bengaluru/Mysuru and Chennai on December 4 due to cyclone Michaung. Services of a few other trains have been affected and they were either partially cancelled or diverted.

Train numbers 12007 and 12008 Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai Shatabdi Express was cancelled on Monday.

Other trains were Train number 12609 Chennai-Mysuru Express originating from MGR Chennai Central station; but the corresponding service Train number 12610 Mysuru-MGR Chennai Central Express for the journey which commenced on December 4, was scheduled to terminate at Katpadi Junction.

Similarly, Train numbers 16021/16022 between Mysuru and Chennai were cancelled for Monday.

The services affected from Bengaluru are as follows:

Train numbers 22625/22626 Double Decker service on both the directions were cancelled as also the services of Train numbers 12639/12640 Brindavan Express and 12027/12028 Chennai-Bengaluru-Chennai Shatabdi Express. Train numbers 12657/12658 between Chennai and Bengaluru was also cancelled for the day.

Besides, train number 03242 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Express for the journey commencing from Bengaluru on December 3, was rescheduled to depart at 1 p.m. on December 4. It was diverted via Dharmavaram, Dhone, Kacheguda and Kazipet.

Similarly train number 22352 SMVT Bengaluru-Pataliputra Express for the journey commencing on December 4, was diverted via Dharmavaram, Sulehalli, Secunderabad and Kazipet.

The authorities have also cancelled Train Number 22501 KSR Bengaluru-New Tinsukiya Express and Train Number 12503 Sir M.Visvesvaraiah Terminal-Agartala Express for the journey that was to commence on December 5.