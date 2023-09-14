HamberMenu
Traffic restrictions near Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on September 15

International Democracy Day celebrations will be organised on the steps of Vidhana Soudha

September 14, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau,Imran Gowhar 10146
Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru

Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Traffic in and around Vidhana Soudha will be diverted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 15 due to International Democracy Day celebrations on the steps of Vidhana Soudha.

Vehicles will not be allowed from K.R. Circle towards Gopala Gowda Circle, and from Balekundri Circle towards K.R. Circle.

Vehicles moving from K.R. Circle will be diverted to Nrupathunga Road, and vehicles from Balekundri Circle will be diverted towards Queens Circle.

However, vehicles moving from CTO Circle can proceed towards Raj Bhavan Road, but they cannot take a left into Ambedkar Veedhi.

Public can park their vehicles at Palace Grounds (bus and other LGV), Kanteerava Stadium, planetarium and M.S. Building.

