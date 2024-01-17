GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic arrangement for T20 cricket match today

Traffic arrangements have been made ahead of the third T20 international cricket match at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

January 17, 2024 07:08 am | Updated 07:08 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic arrangements have been made in view of the third T20 international cricket match scheduled from 2 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

According to a release, parking of all types of vehicles have been prohibited in and around the stadium, including on Queen’s Road, M.G. Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, Cubbon Road, St. Mark’s Road Museum Road , Kasturba Road, Dr. B.R. Ambedekar Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Malya Road, and Nrupathunga Road.

Parking facilities have been arranged on King’s Road, U.B. City parking lot, and BMTC Shivajinagar 1st floor. Other than spectators, all other road users have been requested to avoid roads in and around Chinnaswamy stadium and use alternative roads.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.