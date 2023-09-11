HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Traders attacked allegedly by cow vigilantes in Karnataka

Mohammad Bepari and Ashraf Bepari have suffered injuries. They are being treated at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi.

September 11, 2023 03:53 am | Updated 03:53 am IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A group of cow vigilantes attacked two traders for allegedly illegally trafficking cows on Kurlageri road near Naragund in Gadag district on Saturday night.

Mohammad Bepari and Ashraf Bepari have suffered injuries. They are being treated at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi.

The victims were taking some cattle to Gadag. But since they were not sold, they were returning with the cattle. The accused waylaid them and beat them up. The police said the accused belonged to Bajrang Dal and Sangh Parivar organisations.

The police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.