Tornadoes motorcycle display team creates three new world records

December 04, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru :

The ASC motorcycle display team, Tornadoes, created three new world records on December 4, Sunday. Captain Abhijeet Singh Grewal created a world record of 114 km in three hours and 29 minutes for the longest continuous ride standing on the seat of a motorcycle and broke the Guinness World Record of 41.8 km held by Hardan al Delaimi, Iraq, and the 75.2 km record held by Army Signals motorcycle Team, Daredevils.

Havildar Harikesh Yadav created a new record of 356 km in 9 hours and 17 minutes for the longest motorcycle ride while sitting in tail light and broke the earlier record of 111 km held by Army Corps of Signals Team Daredevils.

Yet another new record was created by Havildar Manish for the longest wheelie on a Royal Enfield 350 cc covering a distance of 2.4 km.

The attempts were conducted as per the guidelines of the Guinness Book of World Records, Limca Book of Records and International Book of Records. These feats were attempted at the ASC Centre (South) and NICE road, Bengaluru.

With these feats the ASC Tornadoes have increased their tally to 35 world records.

The Tornadoes was raised in 1982 after having given a stupendous display of daredevilry during the 1982 Asian Games. Since then the men of the Tornadoes team by their grit, determination and spirit of adventure have made a niche for themselves by rewriting various records.

The team is stationed at ASC Centre (South), Bengaluru, and has 39 riders of two officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers and 35 other ranks. Tornadoes have performed in numerous display shows in India and abroad.

The new records were attempted to commemorate the 262th ASC Corps Day and 11th ASC Reunion. According to the team, stunt riding on a motorcycle demands guts, personal courage, physical fitness and great skill in handling the motorcycle.