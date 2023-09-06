HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top news developments in Karnataka on September 6, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

September 06, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) being fixed to a two-wheeler. Dr. Kamaljeet Soi, Member of National Road Safety Council, to brief media on high security registration plate, in Bengaluru on September 6, 2023.

A High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) being fixed to a two-wheeler. Dr. Kamaljeet Soi, Member of National Road Safety Council, to brief media on high security registration plate, in Bengaluru on September 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PRASAD RVS

1. Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka, is organising a programme to mark Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inaugurate. The programme will be held in Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C. Road, at 4 p.m.  

2. Press conference on high security registration plate as per CMVR Rule 50. Dr. Kamaljeet Soi, Member of National Road Safety Council, Government of India, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, to address. The Taj, M.G. Road, 12 noon.  

3. B. Y. Vijayendra, MLA and vice-president of BJP, is holding a press conference today 

4. BJP is launching ‘mera mitti mera desh’ programme today in Malleswaram 

From north Karnataka 

1. Addur Srinivaslu to take charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Kalaburagi district, replacing Isha Pant. 

2. KKRDB Chairperson Ajay Singh to address media on Akshara Avishkara programme to be launched in the Kalyana Karnataka region. The programme envisages special coaching and training for government school children by subject experts. 

3. Krishna Janmashtami celebrations are being held in Kittur & Kalyana Karnataka regions 

4. Vice-Chancellor of UAS Dharwad P. L. Patil to address a press conference in Dharwad at 11.30 a.m. on Krishi Mela being organised from September 9. 

From south Karnataka 

1. Marathon by District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit to create public awareness on preventing the disease.  

2. Dasara elephants, which are camping in Mysuru palace premises, will be weighed today. They are expected to gain additional weight as they will be fed a special diet for the next 45 days to make them fit for the Dasara procession.  

3. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and railway officials to visit site for construction of underpass near University of Mysore and near Metagalli; to visit K.G. Koppal for track doubling; to visit Kadakola near Nanjangud where the Inland Container Depot is ready for inauguration. 

From coastal Karnataka 

1. B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Minister for Housing, Wakf and Minorities Welfare, will review implementation of welfare schemes in Mangaluru, 11.30 am.  

2. Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj Rahim Khan will review implementation of projects and welfare schemes in Mangaluru, 2 pm. 

3. Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj Rahim Khan will issue appointment letters to newly recruited pourakarmikas in Mangaluru, noon. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.