Top news developments in Karnataka on September 28, 2023

September 28, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is holding a meeting with Higher Education Minister M. C. Sudhakar in Bengaluru at 5 pm

2. Press conference by BJP leader and Rajya Sabha Member Lahar Singh Siroya at the party state office in Malleswaram at 12:15 pm

From North Karnataka

1. Teacher writers’ conference at Kannada Bhavan in Kalaburagi.

2. Eid Milad to be celebrated across Kalyana Karnataka region today.

3. Ganesha immersion procession in Belagavi starts at 2 p.m. today and ends by Friday afternoon.

From South Karnataka

1. Various organisations have called for a press conference in connection with the September 29 Karnataka bandh call.

2. Preliminary meeting in Madikeri to review preparations for Cauvery Teerthodbhava scheduled for October 18.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Campco to produce organic compost for its members, President Kishore Kodgi has said in its AGM.

2. Meet the press with cine director Sadananda Suvarna at Press Club in Mangaluru.