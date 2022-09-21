Top news developments in Karnataka on September 21, 2022

Here are the key news stories to watch our for from Karnataka today

A file photo of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conducting a route march amid communal tension in Shivamogga in August. Two people were arrested on September 19 in the district on charges of links with the Islamic State. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Shivamogga police, who are continuing investigation into activities of two people arrested yesterday on the charge of links with IS, suspect the accused were in possession of explosives and intended to damage public property. Police conducted mahajar at the residence of Syed Yasin, one of the arrested persons, at Siddeshwara Nagar in Shivamogga on September 20 evening. Later, the team searched the bank of Tunga river near his house.

2. More sound and fury expected in the Legislature session with Opposition and ruling BJP at loggerheads over various issues. While the debate centred around PSI recruitment scam yesterday, other alleged scams are likely to provide fuel for discussions today.

3. B.PAC is releasing the Bengaluru Citizen Perception Survey report this afternoon. The survey is spread across 186 wards with inputs of 8,405 respondents from the City. A ward wise extensive survey was conducted across Bengaluru with the objective of giving Bengalureans a forum to express their views on the local government and municipal amenities in their wards.

4. To mark World Alzheimer's Day, a memory screening camp and brain health awareness programme will be held at Brain Health Clinic, Jayanagar General Hospital, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m

5. CMR University is launching community service programme under the common core curriculum. Chairperson of Adamya Chetana, Tejaswini Ananthkumar, will be participating in the event as the chief guest. The programme will be held at CMR University OMBR campus premises, at 10 a.m.

From South Karnataka

1. University of Mysore hosts conference of microbiologists, Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research, inaugurates.

2. Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation will hold consumers meeting to resolve grievances.

3. Karnataka Border Area Development Authority Chairman to review project works in Kodagu.

From North Karnataka

1. Dasara sports to be inaugurated at district stadium in Kalaburagi.

2. Karnataka Talwar ST Horata Samiti president Sardar Rayappa to speak on their community’s struggle for STs tag. They had waved black flags at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during his recent visit to Kalaburagi.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Regional Transport Office, Mangaluru will organise Janaspanda, to address the grievances of people on transport-related issues at 4 p.m.

2. Horticulture Department to conduct a training programme for journalists and their family members to enlighten on self employment opportunities available in horticulture, agriculture and fisheries sectors. Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra will inaugurate.