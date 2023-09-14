September 14, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

1. With the Cauvery water sharing issue heating up things between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakuamar is in New Delhi to discuss the issue with the legal team. Yesterday, Karnataka said that with water levels in dams of Cauvery basin areas plummeting, the State cannot release any more water without jeopardising its own drinking water situation.

2. In the wake of Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, the Karnataka government has asked officials of Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar districts bordering the neighbouring State to strengthen fever surveillance. The government said that those with fever, who have a travel history to Kerala and have come in direct contact with a person who tested positive for Nipah, should be considered as potentially vulnerable to the infection.

3. Confederation of Indian Industry, with the support of Department of Space, ISRO, IN-SPACe, and NSIL, has organised an international conference today. S. Somanath, Secretary, Department of Space, Chairman, ISRO, Dr. Pawan K. Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe, Sarah Storey, Deputy High Commissioner, Australian High Commission, Dr. R. Radhakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director, NSIL, were among the participants at the inauguration at Taj West End on Race Course Road, at 9.45 a.m.

4. Ranga Samsthana is organizing a seminar on Dr. Bandlahalli Vijayakumar’s research work ‘Janapada geethegala chalanasheelate’. Former Deputy Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Puttanna inaugurated the seminar, held at Rajajinagar Composite Pre-University Degree College in Rajajinagar, at 10.30 a.m.

5. Silver Jubilee celebration of Kristu Jayanti College, Autonomous, Bengaluru, will be held today. K.J. George, Minister for Energy, Government of Karnataka will be the chief guest. Prof. Niranjan Vanalli, Vice-Chancellor, Bengaluru North University, will be the guest of honour. Fr. Dr. Abraham Vettiyankal CMI, Provincial St. Joseph Province, Kottayam, will deliver the presidential address. The event will be held in Jubilee Auditorium, Kristu Jayanti College campus, K. Narayanapura, Kothanur (Post), at 2 p.m.

6. Anant Nag film festival: Screening of Kannada film Bara, 10.30 a.m.; Hamsageete, 3 p.m., at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road. Screening of Hindi film Ankur, 3 p.m.; and English film Stumble, 6.30 p.m.; Suchitra Film Society, Banashankari II Stage.

From north Karnataka

National-level seminar is being held on clinical trials at Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Traditional Medicine (ICMR-NITM) at Belagavi from 11 a.m. onwards.

From coastal Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner chairs peace committee meeting ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mangaluru today.

From south Karnataka

District administrations of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar to observe World Suicide Prevention Day today.