Top news developments in Karnataka on September 13, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

September 13, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar in discussion with Cabinet colleagues after CWRC orders Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, on September 12, 2023.

1. With Cauvery Water Regulation Committee directing Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water every day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called an emergency meeting today to take stock of the situation. Karnataka has said that this direction is hard to meet with the prevailing drought conditions and plummeting water levels in reservoirs.

2. With Nipah scare in neighbouring Kerala, there is heightened vigil in border districts in Karnataka. District Health Officer of Dakshina Kannada will today announce precautionary measures being taken on this side of the border.

3. A three-day Anant Nag film festival, seminar and felicitation programme organized by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Suchitra Film Society will commence today. Inauguration was at 10.30 a.m.

4. The valedictory programme of two-day national symposium on cultural heritage of Yelahanka rulers, organised by Bangalore University, will be held today. Ajith Kumar Hegde, Finance Officer, Bangalore University, will be the chief guest. Nanjavadhuta maha swami of Spatikapuri Mahasamsthana mutt will preside over the programme that will be held in Dr. H.N. Auditorium, Jnanabharathi campus, BU premises, at 4 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru District Legal Services’ Authority of Chamarajanagar press conference.

2. Farmers in Cauvery basin area to intensify campaign following CWMA directive to Karnataka to continue to release water to Tamil Nadu.

From north Karnataka

1. Backward Classes Welfare Minister and Koppal in-charge Shivaraj Tangadagi to inaugurate a primary school building at Kannerumadu village in Kanakagiri taluk of Koppal district at 11 a.m. He will then lay foundation stone for work to be taken up under Phase 4 of Nagarothan Scheme in Kanakagiri town.

2. Heart care awareness programme by Gulbarga Heart Foundation in Kalaburagi at 11 a.m.

