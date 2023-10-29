Top news developments in Karnataka on October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST

1. A delegation of BJP leaders from Belagavi meets Governor Thaavarchand Gehlot and complains against Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi‘s alleged interference in Belagavi City Corporation’s affairs.

2. All India Road Transport Workers’ Federation, State Committee-Karnataka is organising the second State-level convention. Minister for Transport and Muzrai Departments, Ramalinga Reddy inaugurates and H.S. Manjunath, general secretary, KSRTC Employees Federation will preside over. The event will be held at Sri Gundurao play ground in Seshadripuram, at 11 a.m.

3. Sagar Brain and Spine Institute organised a Bikeathon ride for stroke awareness to mark World Stroke Day 2023. The programme commenced at National College Grounds, Basavanagudi at 6.30 a.m.

4. The Bangalore Gayana Samaja is organising its 53rd Music Conference, former Ambassador of India to UNESCO, Chiranjiv Singh inaugurates, Dr. Kabbinale Vasanth Bharadwaj, Kannada Scholar and Yakshagana Astaavadhaani, will participate as the guest of honour, 10 a.m.; Violin duet by Mysore M. Nagaraj and Dr. M. Manjunath and party, Gayana Samaja premises, K.R. Road, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

5. Niranthara School of Dance will present Bharatanatyam by Ashvitha S and Lipi Mahendran today. The programme will be held in JSS Auditorium, Shivarathreeswara Centre, JSS Educational Complex, JSS Circle, Gate No. 2 and 3, 1st Main, 38th Cross, Jayanagar 8th Block, at 5.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba to flag off Bidar-Yeshwanthpur weekly train today at Bidar Railway Station at 3 p.m.

2. Former minister and BJP leader S.A. Ramadas to address media in Kalaburagi today.

From South Karnataka

1. All India Institute of Speech and Hearing to conduct a workshop and awareness drive on Augmentative and Alternative Communication

2. Press conference by Federation of Farmers Association and Sugarcane Cultivators Association

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Home Minister G. Parameshwara attends a series of functions of Police Department in Mangaluru. He will inaugurate new police station buildings in Bajpe and Vamanjoor and inaugurate the new office buildings of city armed reserve in Mangaluru, 10.30 a.m onwards.

2. Home Minister G. Parameshwara inaugurates cultural programmes at the World Bunts’ Conference – 2023 in Udupi, 5 p.m.