Top news developments in Karnataka on November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022 11:21 am | Updated 11:28 am IST

1. The demand for reservation by various communities is back in focus in Karnataka. While the Vokkaliga community leaders are holding a meeting seeking a bigger pie of reservation on Sunday, Panchamasali sect of Veerashaiva community have set yet another deadline of December 19 to reclassify them under 2-A category of OBC.

2. It has been 25 years since the Karnataka State Commission for Women was formed. To mark its silver jubilee, an event is being held at banquet hall in Vidhana Soudha today, attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

3. Today is international Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women. Under the banner ‘If we do not Rise’, a group of like-minded people are holding a demonstration in front of Town Hall in Bengaluru from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

4. Bangalore District Committee of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) is holding a demonstration to express solidarity with the struggle of women in Iran, and the democratic-minded people against the ruling class in that country. It will be held at Freedom Park, Seshadri Road, from 2.15 p.m. onwards.

5. Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, Bengaluru, is organising a two-day all-India workshop on Design and Safety in Electric Vehicle Technology. M.G. Balakrishna, vice-president of Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will be the chief guest at the inaugural function. The workshop will be held on the institution premises, No. 3, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, from 9.45 a.m. onwards.

6. Ramaiah Institute of Management is holding its 26th annual convocation. Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director of Volvo Group, India, will be the chief guest and will deliver the convocation address. Dr. M.R. Jayaram, Chairman, Gokula Education Foundation, will preside over the event at Ramaiah Institute of Technology from 10.45 a.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Regional Transport Authority of Dakshina Kannada hikes minimum travel fare of autorickshaws in the district from ₹30 to ₹35 per 1.5 k.m. The subsequent fare has been hiked by ₹20 per k.m.

2. The competitive kambalas in the coastal belt will commence on November 26. In all, 22 competitions have been scheduled till April 8, including in Kasaragod (Kerala). The traditional, non-competitive kambalas, which began on November 15, will go on till December 15.

3. Khadi utsav will begin in Mangaluru on November 26.

4. Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada district and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar will meet Purushottama Poojary, the autorickshaw driver who was injured in the Mangaluru cooker blast, at a private hospital in the city.

From south Karnataka

1. Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha is holding a press conference on the demands of sugar farmers, on remunerative pricing, and other issues.

2. Karnataka Medico Legal Society is holding its 30th conference in Mysuru.

3. Hemophilia Society of Mysore to celebrate founders’ day.

4. Federation of Ex-servicemen’s Association to hold annual conference in Madikeri.

From north Karnataka

Karnataka Savitribai Phule Teacher’s Association in holding a press conference today in Kalaburagi to highlight issues faced by women teachers.