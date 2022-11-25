Autorickshaw fares hiked in Dakshina Kannada from December 1

November 25, 2022 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Dakshina Kannada has hiked the minimum fare in autorickshaws in the district from ₹30 to ₹35 for the first 1.5 k.m. This hike will be effective from December 1, 2022.

The authority, headed by the Deputy Commissioner, has hiked the fare for the subsequent part of the journey (beyond the first 1.5 k.m.) to ₹20 per k.m.

A maximum of three passengers can travel at a time by paying this fare.

The fares have been revised after a gap of nearly three years. They had been revised last on February 27, 2020.

As per the revision, there is no waiting charge for the first 15 minutes. The waiting charge for the next 15 minutes, and each subsequent block of 15 minutes, will be ₹5. There is no fee for luggage up to 20 k.g. The charge applicable for the next 10 k.g., and each subsequent block of 10 k.g., will be ₹5.

The one-and-a-half fare for travel can be charged only between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Autorickshaw drivers have been directed to re-calibrate their fare meters within a month from December 1, and get them sealed by the Department of Weights and Measures. Each autorickshaw will have to display the revised fares for the information of passengers.

Passengers can file complaints, if any, against autorickshaw drivers by calling up 0824-2220577, e-mail: rtomng-kar@nic.in (Mangaluru); 08251-230729, e-mail: rtoputtur@yahoo.com (Puttur), 08255-280504, e-mail: artobantwal@gmail.com (Bantwal).

Police and Regional Transport Departments have been instructed to impose a fine and/or take legal action against autorickshaw drivers who refuse to take passengers to their destinations. Action should be taken if drivers misbehave with travelers and demand excess fare. In such cases, the driving licence of the auto driver can be cancelled after an inquiry.