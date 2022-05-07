Top news developments in Karnataka on May 7, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

A view of the Toyota Kirloskar Motor Plant at Bidadi Industrial area near Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: G R N SOMASHEKAR

1. Toyota and Government of Karnataka will today sign a Memorandum of Understanding on investments in Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister for Medium and Large Industries Murugesh R. Nirani, Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar and Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vikram S. Kirloskar will participate.

2. A public hearing has been organised in which 20 women who have filed cases under 498-A for offences of marital cruelty will speak. The meeting will be held in the office of women’s rights NGO Aweksha, #5, 1st Floor, Myrtle Lane, Richmond Town from 2 a.m. onwards.

3. Investigation continues into the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scandal.

4. Bharath Seva Dal will celebrate the 134th birth anniversary of N.S. Hardikar at its Central Office on Kumarakrupa Road.

5. Basava Vedike is celebrating Basava Jayanthi by presenting Basavasri and Vachana Sahitya Shri awards today to various eminent people who have served society.

6. Tanu Mana Prakashana, Mysuru, and Karnataka Kannada Barahagarara Mattu Prakashakara Sangha, Bengaluru, have organised a book release programme. “Vachana Kumaravyasa” written by Su. Rudramurthy Shastri, will be released by noted writer Dr. Hampa Nagarajaiah.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje chairs meeting of Udupi District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee in Udupi

2. Minister of Forests and Food and Civil Supplies Umesh Katti holds review meeting at Udupi and Mangaluru. He will also lay foundation stone for developing ‘Smrithi Vana’ in memory of seer of Pejawar Mutt, late Vishvesha Tirtha Swamiji, in Neelavara in Udupi.

From south Karnataka

Power utility company CESC, in a bid to popularise zero emission vehicles, has created a platform for ESCOMS and stakeholders in Mysuru at a symposium to speak on EVs and their charging technologies on their campus. Energy Minister to participate.

From north Karnataka

1. D K Shivakumar to hold meetings with Congress leaders in Belagavi regarding preparations for Council elections. He says Congress is not seeking anyone's resignation, but BJP should answer to the statement on BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on money sought for making him the Chief Minister.