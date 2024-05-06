May 06, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

1. As many as 1,40,705 polling personnel, including reserve police, have been deployed in the 14 constituencies in north and central Karnataka that will go to the polls on May 7. Mustering process will be conducted in Assembly segments today. With public campaign ending, parties are busy in door-to-door campaigning.

2. The investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of many women by Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna continues. The father of the accused and former Minister H.D. Revanna is in police custody for allegedly abducting one of the victims of sexual abuse.

3. ICSE Board will announce the Class 10 and 12 results today.

4. After drought, rain is causing problems to farmers in some parts of Karnataka. Farmers to block Mysuru-Nanjangud highway demanding compensation for loss of crops during the recent rains accompanied by heavy wind in Mysuru-Chamarajanagar region.

5. In Bengaluru, Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present a Carnatic classical vocal concert by Bangalore Brothers and team, at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

6. Sree Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival ‘Yuva Sangeethotsava’, will present Carnatic classical vocal concert by Yogakeerthana and party, at Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

7. Sri Vani Kala Kendra, as part of its 31st Sri Ramanavami Sangeethotsava, will present a Namasankirthana by Dr. Udayalur Kalyanaraman and party, at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m.

8. Bharat Electronics Lalitakala Sangha will inaugurate Chiguru, children summer theatre camp, followed by Kannada drama ‘Kaalaya Tasmaynamaha’, direction and acting by Veeresh, Ganesh. The programme will be held at Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Kalakshetra, BEL, Jalahalli, at 6 p.m.

9. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. P. Mullai Muhilan inaugurates a workshop on maritime adversities in Mangaluru. Chairman, New Mangalore Port Authority A.V. Ramana presides.

10. Talk on solution to consumer woes by president of Mysuru District Consumer Grievances Resolution Forum A K Naveena Kumari at Maharaja’s College in Mysuru today.