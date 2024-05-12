Top news developments in Karnataka on May 12, 2024

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are participating in a meeting to decide on the Congress candidates for the forthcoming biennial elections to the Legislative Council.

2. COMED-K exams are being held today.

3. Heavy rains are expected for the second day today in north Karnataka.

4. Alliance University and Anglo Indian Unity Centre are jointly organising International Nurses’ Day celebration and rally at Vidhana Soudha. Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council, Basavaraj S. Horatti to preside over. Dr. G. Parameshwara, Minister for Home, will be the chief guest. The event will be held at Vidhana Soudha, 8.15 a.m.

5. Basava Vedike, Bengaluru, is celebrating Basava Jayanthi today. During the event, it will give away Basavasri and Vachana Sahityasri awards. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the event and honour former Minister Dr. R. Leeladevi R. Prasad with Basavasri award. Former ISRO Chairman, Dr. A. S. Kiran Kumar will release Basavajyothi Magazine and present Vachana Sahitya Sri award to Hindustani vocalist Ambaiah Nuli. The programme will be held at Gandhi Bhavan on Kumarakrupa Road, at 5.30 p.m.

6. Old Students Union of Bengaluru Idigara Vidyarthi Nilaya will distribute scholarships for the academic year 2023-2024 today. Dr. M. K. Nayak, Retired Vice Chancellor of Keladi Shivappa University of Agricultural Sciences, Shivamogga inaugurates. The programme will be held at Karnataka Pradesh Arya Idigara Sangha, Idiga Bhavan, 185, Rajiv Gandhi Circle, Seshadripuram, at 10.30 a.m.

7. Malancha Institute of Performing Arts will present Rabindrasangeet on May 12 to commemorate the 163rd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. The programme will be held at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, Malleswaram, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

8. The 52nd music festival organised by Sri Thyagaraja Ganasabha Trust on Sunday will feature a vocal concert by Archana Bhoj and party at the Balamohana Vidyamandira, No. 44/1, 19th B Main Road, (opposite Ananya Hospital), 1st Block, Rajajingar, from 9.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Shivaji Maharaj jayanti is being celebrated in Belagavi.

2. Press conference by Anganwadi workers from Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district at 11 am.

3. National honorary president of Sri Ram Sene Siddalinga Swami will address a press conference in Kalaburagi at 11.30 am.

From South Karnataka

1. All India Institute of Speech and Hearing to distribute assistive devices to Speech and Hearing impaired persons

2. NGO Mysore Grahakara Parishat is holding a meeting with stakeholders on greening Mysuru.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Volunteers under the auspices of Ramakrishna Mutt cleaned the Yekkur Junction on National Highway 66 in Mangaluru as part of Swacch Mangaluru Abhiyan at 8 am.

2. Yenepoya Deemed to be University organised the Yen Run in Mangaluru to support organ donation at 6.15 am.