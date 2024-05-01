May 01, 2024 10:19 am | Updated 10:19 am IST

1. A section of JD(S) leaders, including party president H.D. Kumaraswamy, and BJP leaders distanced themselves from the alleged sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, while Congress continues to question them. He was suspended from the party yesterday.

2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies in Ranebennur at 4 p.m. and in Hubballi at 5.45 p.m. today. In a rally in north India yesterday, Mr. Shah asked why Congress government had not taken action against Prajwal Revanna earlier, and he is expected to pick up on it in today’s addresses too.

3. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address public meetings in Surpur, Yadgir and Jewargi today.

4. There are May Day celebrations by trade unions in many parts of Karnataka.

5. Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Dharmottana Trust to organise 52nd annual mass marriage in Dharmasthala. In all, 123 couples have registered for the event, which will be held at 7.45 p.m.

6. Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present Carnatic classical vocal concert by Priya sisters and their team at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

7. Seshadripuram Ramaseva Samithi, as part of the 76th Sri Rama Navami Festival ‘Yuva Sangeethotsava’, will present devotional songs by Sooryagayathri and team at Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Road, Seshadripuram., from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

8. Sri Vani Kala Kendra, as part of its 31st Sri Ramanavami Sangeethova, is presenting a vocal concert by Radha Kannan and party at 4.15 p.m. followed by Prince Rama Verma and team. The programme will be held at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, from 6.30 p.m.

9. Haridasa Sampada Trust, as part of the 23rd Haridasa habba, will present the following programmes today: Lecture on “Namasankeerthaneya Mahatva” by Ha. Ra. Nagarajacharya, from 4 p.m. to 4.45 p.m.; “Vadyavaani - Dasa Nandana” by Viswanath Nakod, Shubha Santhosh, Ramprasad, Shivakumar Mahyanta, Venkatesh Purohit and Saarang Bhavath, from 4.45 p.m. to 6.45 p.m.; Samvada on “Daari Yavudayya” with Ramavittalacharya, Gulbarga Gurudasaru, Kallapura Pavamanacharya and Y.V. Gundurao will participate, from 6.45 p.m. to 8.45 p.m. The programmes will be held at Patti Sabhangana, Ramamandira, N.R. Colony,