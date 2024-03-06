March 06, 2024 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST

1. Department of Police, Government of Karnataka, the Centre for Cybercrime Investigation Training and Research are organising Cybercrime Investigation Summit 2024 today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event in the presence of Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara. Umashankar S.R., Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sunil Kumar Dhareshwar, Trustee, Infosys Foundation, and Vinayak Godse, Chief Executive Officer, Data Security Council of India, are the special invitees. The event will be held at Radisson Blu Atria, Palace Road, from 10 a.m.

2. Minister for Energy K.J. George will hold a panel discussion on Bengaluru infrastructure development on PPP model - GIS substation setup Bengaluru city. Eminent businessmen, including heads of BBMP, BDA, IT & BT, BMRDA, Department of Commerce and Industry, Industries Federation and Brand Bengaluru will participate. Later, Mr. Geroge will address media representatives about the upcoming innovative projects of the Energy Department in Bengaluru on PPP model. The programme will be held at Hotel Lalit Ashok on Kumarakrupa Road, at 4 p.m.

3. Press Club of Bangalore is organising a Meet-the-Press programme with N.A. Haris, Chairman, Bangalore Development Authority. Press Club premises in Cubbon Park, at 11.30 a.m.

4. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru, is holding its graduation day today. Dato’ Dr. Chan Pek Lui, National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health Certified Medical Impairment Assessor, Internal Medicine Specialist, Consultant Physician, Chan Medical Specialist Clinic, Pahang, Malaysia, will be the chief guest and will deliver the graduation address. Dr. M.R. Jayaram, Chairman, Gokula Education Foundation and Chancellor, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, will preside over the programme. The event will be held in the auditorium, third floor, Ramaiah Medical College, 4 p.m.

5. Mount Carmel College, Autonomous, Kannada Department, in collaboration with Karnataka Rajya Akka Mahadevi Women’s University, Vijayapura, is organising an international seminar on Kannada sahithya ‘Mahila Chintanegalu’. Poet Dr. H.S. Venkateshmurthy will inaugurate the seminar. Writer Dr. M.S. Asha Devi will be the chairperson. Dr. Geetha Vasant and Archana Prakash will be the resource persons for the seminar. The programme will be held in G.J.B. Auditorium, college premises, Vasant Nagar, Palace Road at 9.30 a.m.

6. Kannada Book Authority is organising a programme to release the debut books of budding writers and for free distribution of books to schools and colleges. Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Kannada and Culture Shivaraj S. Thangadagi inaugurates. Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti, Director, Department of Kannada and Culture, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held in Nayana Rangamandira, Kannada Bhavan, J.C. Road, at 5.30 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar will lay the foundation stone for Kottalagi lift irrigation project in Athani taluk of Belagavi district at 11 a.m.

2. Jatth Taluk Irrigation Agitation Committee from Maharashtra to meet Karnataka Chief Minister to submit a memorandum seeking release of water to the taluk from Karnataka.

3. Fourth convocation of RDPR University in Gadag today at 11 a.m. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge to participate.

4. 16th Dharwad Zilla Sahitya Sammelana to begin in Hubballi at 10.30. Writer Siddalinga Pattanashetti to inaugurate. Prof. K.S. Sharma will preside.

5. Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya swami of Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peetha will address a media conference on the community’s demand that Centre should include Panchamasali Lingayats in 2(A) category.

6. BJP State vice-president Ambaraya Ashtagi will address a media conference.

7. Prof. Battu Satyanarayana, vice-chancellor of Central University of Karnataka, will address a media conference.

From south Karnataka

1. The national theatre festival Bahuroopi to be held over the next six days at Rangayana in Mysuru. The event will be inaugurated by noted poet and writer Jayant Kaikini.

2. Mandya MP Sumalatha to meet Deputy Commissioner of Mandya regarding trial blasts around KRS reservoir.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Agriculture and Horticulture Research Station, Ullal is organising a cashew mela and a workshop on cashew nut cultivation at its research centre at Ullal near Mangaluru, 10 a.m.

2. Electoral fray heats up in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha segment even before the polls are declared and candidates are finalised. BJP member Pramod Madhwaraj is staking a claim for the seat that is now held by Shobha Karandlaje.