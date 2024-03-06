GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor appoints Sharath Ananthamurthy as Vice Chancellor of Kuvempu University

The new VC said that he would take charge on March 7

March 06, 2024 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Prof. Sharath Ananthamurthy has been appointed VC of Kuvempu University. Photo by special arrangement

Prof. Sharath Ananthamurthy has been appointed VC of Kuvempu University. Photo by special arrangement

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has appointed Dr. Sharath Ananthamurthy, professor at the School of Physics at the University of Hyderabad, as Vice Chancellor of Kuvempu University located at Shankarghatta near Shivamogga.

In a notification issued on March 5, the governor appointed Mr. Ananthamurthy for a period of four years. Speaking to The Hindu over the phone, he said he would get relieved from his present position in University of Hyderabad today and would take the charge of new responsibility on Thursday.

Mr. Ananthamurthy obtained his PhD in physics from University of Iowa in 1993. He has experience teaching in Bangalore University and the University of Hyderabad. He is son of noted writer and Jnanapith awardee U.R. Ananthamurthy.

The post of VC at Kuvempu University has been vacant since August 1, 2023, when B.P. Veerabhadrappa’s term ended. Since then, S. Venkatesh and S.V. Krishnamurthy, senior deans, have worked as acting vice chancellors.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.