March 04, 2024 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST

1. The probe into the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), PTI has reported, citing sources. However, there is no official word on it yet. Ten people were injured when a blast took place at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in east Bengaluru on March 1.

2. Karnataka State Contractors’ Association is organising a two-day State-level convention from today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the convention, while Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and other cabinet ministers will take part. The event is at Gayathri Vihar, Palace ground, Ballari Road, at 10 a.m. onwards. This gains significance in the light of contractors continuing to raise the issue of pending dues running to crores.

3. Indian Meteorological Department will today make the seasonal forecast for summer. This is eagerly awaited given that the State is reeling under drought following failed monsoon last season.

4. University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore (UAS-B) is holding its 58th convocation ceremony today. Dr. Himanshu Pathak, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education, and Director General, Indian Agricultural Research Council, will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address. Minister for Agriculture N. Chaluvarayaswamy will participate. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of the university, will preside over the programme that is being held at Dr. Babu Rajendraprasad International Council Hall, UAS-B, GKVK campus, 11.30 a.m.

5. The 54th Global Business Forum (GBF), the annual event conducted by World Trade Centres’ Association (WTCA), will be held in Bengaluru today. The inaugural ceremony will be attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Minister for Medium and Large Industries, Infrastructure Development, M.B. Patil, Vineet Verma, Managing Director, WTC, and M.R. Jaishankar, Executive Chairman, Brigade Group, and John E Drew, Chair, WTCA. The programme will be held in the Grand Ballroom, Level 2, Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel, Brigade Gateway campus, Dr. Rajkumar Road, between 9 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

6. Karnataka State Police, in collaboration with State Bank of India, will announce the Karnataka State Police Golden jubilee run commemorating 50 years of Karnataka State Police. Dr. Alok Mohan, Director General and Inspector General of Police, Krishan Sharma, Chief General Manager, State Bank of India, and Nagaraj Adiga, Race Director will announce the details.

7. Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry is organising the 16th edition of Manthan, Innovation and Business Plan presentation today. Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education, will be the chief guest. Dr. S. Selva Kumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, B.V. Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, and Madan Padaki, President, TiE, will participate as guests of honour. The event will be held in Sir M.V. Auditorium on FKCCI premises on Kempegowda Road, 4 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Hundreds of coconut growers have been in queue since Sunday afternoon to register themselves for the procurement of ball copra at support price in APMC markets in Hassan district, while the process began today.

2. Inauguration of upgraded Ashokapuram railway station to decongest main railway station in Mysuru. A second entrance and other facilities to be inaugurated by Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha.

3. National Testing Service Wing of Central Institute of Indian Languages to conduct six day workshop on Testing and evaluation in various languages.

From coastal Karnataka

1. BJP organises Nari Shakthi Vandan Marathon in Mangaluru ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, and party MLAs and others took part in the event, at 8 a.m.

2. K. Jayaprakash Hegde, former Chairman, Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, speaks at a meet-the-press event organised by Udupi District Working Journalists’ Union in Udupi, 11 a.m. He recently submitted the controversial caste census report.

From north Karnataka

Bidar district In-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre to hold Jana Spandana, a public grievance redressal meeting, at Chitaguppa at 11 a.m., and Kamathana at 3 p.m. in Bidar district.