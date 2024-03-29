March 29, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

1. Filing of nominations for first phase of elections in Karnataka on April 26, which began yesterday, is on hold today on account of Good Friday. It resumes on Monday.

2. BJP and JD(S) are holding a joint session at a private hotel in Bengaluru today to iron out coordination issues as poll allies. Among participants are H.D. Deve Gowda, B.S. Yediyurappa, and H.D. Kumaraswamy. They will then start their joint campaign.

3. Congress managed to pacify its three MLAs and two MLCs from Kolar district who had threatened to resign from the membership of the Legislative Assembly and Council, respectively, opposing the possible candidature of Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa’s son-in-law Chikka Peddanna in the Kolar (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. Congress is yet to announce its candidate in Kolar. It remains to be seen how Mr. Muniyappa will respond if his son-in-law is denied the ticket.

4. BJP too continues to wrestle with rebellion in Chitradurga, Koppal, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Uttara Kannada and other places from those denied tickets.

5. A day after Veerashaiva Lingayat seers sought change in Pralhad Joshi’s candidature from Dharwad seat from BJP, Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha extends support to the demand, though some seers have distanced themselves from the developments. They have been alleging that he is anti-Lingayat.

6. Congress holds a convention of its party workers at Hebri in Udupi district. The party candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency K. Jayaprakash Hegde will address the workers.

7. BJP candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar to call on writer S.L. Bhyrappa.

8. IndiGo has commenced daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia.

9. NIA has made an arrest in The Rameshwaram Cafe blast case yesterday.