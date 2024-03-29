GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IndiGo commences direct flight from Bengaluru to Bali

Flight 6E 1605 will depart Bengaluru at 12.05 a.m. and land in Denpasar at 10.20 a.m. Flight 6E 1606 will depart Denpasar at 11.20 a.m. and reach Bengaluru at 3.15 p.m.

March 29, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
IndiGo staff celebrate the launch of daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia, on March 29, 2024.

IndiGo staff celebrate the launch of daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia, on March 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

IndiGo commenced daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia on March 29. Expanding its network within Indonesia, Bali is the second destination, after Jakarta, to join the extensive 6E network. This new connection will enhance accessibility for tourists from India heading to Bali.

Flight 6E 1605 will depart Bengaluru at 12.05 a.m. and land in Denpasar at 10.20 a.m. Flight 6E 1606 will depart Denpasar at 11.20 a.m. and reach Bengaluru at 3.15 p.m.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce the commencement of direct flights between Bengaluru and Bali, one of the extremely popular destinations amongst tourists. Bali is the second destination in Indonesia to join our 6E network, after Jakarta, and offers an enhanced range of travel options. This new connection will play a key role in strengthening ties between India and Indonesia while promoting tourism and fostering potential business collaborations. IndiGo remains committed to delivering on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across an unparalleled network.”

IndiGo staff mark the commencement of daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia on March 29, 2024.

IndiGo staff mark the commencement of daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Denpasar in Bali, Indonesia on March 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

