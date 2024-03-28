March 28, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

1. Congress is in damage control mode after three MLAs and two MLCs from Kolar district threatened to resign from the membership of the Legislative Assembly and Council, respectively, opposing the possible candidature of Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa’s son-in-law Chikka Peddanna in the Kolar (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress has not yet announced its candidate from Kolar. KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said this morning that all is under control and there will be no rebellion.

2. Filing of nominations for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls - the first phase in Karnataka - will begin today, following the publication of the gazette notification by the Election Commission of India. In Karnataka, 14 parliamentary constituencies in 18 districts will go to polls on April 26. Among important candidates expected to file nominations is Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh.

3. JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, JDS-BJP coalition candidate for Mandya, is scheduled to visit the constituency and hold a co-ordination meeting with leaders of BJP and JD(S). There have been arguments for and against his candidature from Mandya and not all are happy with the decision to nominate him.

4. BJP State in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal will hold a meeting today to brainstorm on elections.

5. As part of its annual revision, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has raised toll rates on the access-controlled Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway, and the Hoskote-Devanahalli section of the Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR). The new rates comes into effect on April 1.

6. Kalyana Karnataka Swatantra Horatagarara Abhimanigala Loka Kalyan Trust has announced that it will bring out volumes on contributions of freedom fighters from across Karnataka.