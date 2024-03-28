GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NHAI increases toll rates on key highways in Karnataka, including Bengaluru-Mysuru

NHAI officials said that toll revision is an annual exercise and rates are linked with the changes in the wholesale price index

March 28, 2024 10:46 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A toll gate on a highway.

A toll gate on a highway. | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

Starting April 1, as part of its annual revision, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has raised toll rates on the access-controlled Bengaluru-Mysuru and Bengaluru-Hyderabad highways, and on the Hoskote-Devanahalli section of the Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR).

On the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway, cars, vans, and jeeps travelling the 55.63-km Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section will be charged ₹170 for a one-way trip, and ₹255 for a round trip within 24 hours. The previous rates were ₹165 and ₹250, respectively. Light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles, and minibuses will now pay ₹275 for a single journey and ₹415 for a return journey, compared to the previous rates of ₹270 and ₹405, respectively.

Also read: Safety concerns raised as residents along Bengaluru-Mysuru highway remove safety barriers to cross access-controlled road in Karnataka

According to notification by NHAI, trucks and buses (two axles) will be charged ₹580 for a single journey and ₹870 for a return journey, compared to the previous rates of ₹565 and ₹850, respectively. Non-commercial vehicles within 20 km of the toll plaza will now have a monthly pass priced at ₹340, up from ₹330. Toll collection will take place at Kaniminike and Sheshagirihalli toll plazas.

For the Nidaghatta to Mysuru route, toll charges will be ₹160 for a single journey and ₹240 for cars, vans, and jeeps, compared to the previous rates of ₹155 and ₹235, respectively. Toll will be collected at the Ganangur plaza in Srirangapatna, with a one-way toll for cars set at ₹330.

The section of the Satellite Town Ring Road from Doddaballapur to Hoskote will see a fee revision within five months of its opening. Toll charges between Doddaballapur bypass and Hoskote will be ₹80 for a single journey, ₹120 for a return journey, and ₹2,720 for 50 journeys in a month for cars, vans, and jeeps, compared to the previous rates of ₹70, ₹105, and ₹2,375, respectively.

Light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles, and minibuses will now pay ₹130 for a single journey, ₹200 for a return journey, and ₹4,395 for 50 journeys, up from ₹115, ₹175, and ₹3,835, respectively. Trucks and buses (two axles) will be charged ₹275 for a single journey, ₹415 for a return journey, and ₹9,205 for 50 journeys, as opposed to the previous rates of ₹240, ₹360, and ₹8,040, respectively.

Non-commercial vehicles within 20 km of the toll plaza will receive a monthly pass priced at ₹340, up from ₹330. Toll will be collected at Nalluru near Devanahalli.

For using the 71.45-km section of National Highway 7 (AP/Karnataka border-Devanahalli), cars, jeeps, vans, and light motor vehicles will be charged ₹115 for a single journey and ₹175 for a return journey. Toll will be collected at Bagepalli.

NHAI officials said that toll revision is an annual exercise and rates are linked with changes in the wholesale price index.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / road transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.