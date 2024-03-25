March 25, 2024 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST

1. The SSLC (Class 10) exams have begun today all across Karnataka. The board exams for classes 5, 8 and 9, which had been halted midway owing to legal wrangle, will also be restarted this afternoon.

2. A day after BJP announced all its candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, barring Chitradurga, its poll ally Janata Dal (Secular) is expected to announce its candidates. Rumour is rife that party president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy himself will enter fray from the highly contentious Mandya seat. MP Sumalatha was pushing hard to be nominated for this seat from the BJP, while JD(S) has staked its claim.

3. Kalyana Karnataka Pragathi Paksha MLA and controversial mining baron G. Janardhana Reddy will rejoin the BJP today. He was earlier associated with the BJP for over 10 years.

4. Lok Sabha aampaign: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be touring Mysuru today where there is a high-stakes battle being fought.

5. BJP is organising a convention of its party workers in Mangaluru. The party’s candidate for Lok Sabha election from Dakshina Kannada constituency Brijesh Chowta, a former Captain with the Indian Army and State Secretary of the party, will addresses workers, at 6 p.m.

6. All eyes are on water conservation in Bengaluru. In a first, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has penalised people for using Cauvery and borewell water for non-essential purposes.

7. Holi is being celebrated today. It is especially celebrated in a big way in north Karnataka districts.

8. Staff Training Unit, University of Agricultural Sciences, is organising a training-cum-exposure visit on natural farming for master trainers. Dr. S.V. Suresha, Vice-Chancellor, UAS-B, will inaugurate. The programme will be held in Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, UAS-B, GKVK campus, from 10 a.m. onwards.

9. Kala Bandhu Foundation is celebrating Womens’ Day today. Writer and Director Baraguru Ramachandrappa will inaugurate. As part of the celebrations, there will be a talk by Dr. Shaheeda, Head, Department of Homoeopathy, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. The programme will be held at Sheshadripuram Group of Institutions, Sheshadripuram, at 5.30 p.m.