Top news developments in Karnataka on March 23, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

A view of the spot identified by the Karnataka Government for the Mekedatu project. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

1. Karnataka legislature is set to move a resolution today on Mekedatu project in the Cauvery basin. This is to counter the resolution earlier moved by the Tamil Nadu Assembly opposing the project. The two neighbouring States are locked in a dispute over this drinking water project set to be undertaken by Karnataka.

2. Bengaluru police have brought for questioning from Madurai one of the accused in the case of threat to judges who recently delivered the verdict on the hijab row. The man will be questioned today.

3. Advocates Association, Bengaluru, is holding a protest against the threat to Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka reportedly from Madurai district.

4. “Our Constitution - Our Pride” will be released by Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Visveshwara Hegde Kageri, at Vidhana Soudha.

5. Bharat Yatra Kendra, Lokanayaka Jayaprakash Narayana Vichara Vedike and other organisations will present Ram Manohar Lohia award to former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, at 5.30 p.m.

6. Domestic Workers’ Union will hold a protest to mark Domestic Workers’ Rights’ Day seeking workers’ rights and facilities, at Freedom Park, 2.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

University of Mysore is hosting national vice-chancellors’ conference from today. More than 300 VCs from across India are attending the summit, which will be inaugurated by Karnataka Governor and Chancellor.

From north Karnataka

Sixth convocation of Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi. Former ISRO chairman Kasturirangan to deliver convocation address.

From coastal Karnataka

Sunil Puranik, Chairman, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, to inaugurate workshop on film-making skills in Manipal. It will be held in association with Manipal Institute of Communication and Department of Information and Public Relations.