Karnataka

Karnataka’s bio-economy to reach $50 billion by 2025

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Information Technology-Bio-technology, Higher Education, Science and Technology

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Information Technology-Bio-technology, Higher Education, Science and Technology

Karnataka Government plans to tap the Central Government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme to aggressively push for investment in the bio-pharmaceuticals and medical devices sector, said C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Information Technology-Biotechnology, Higher Education, Science and Technology, on March 22.

Participating in the ‘Bio-economy 2025 and Beyond’ summit organised by ABLE (Association of Bio-economy-led Enterprises), he said the bio-economy of Karnataka, which is currently valued at $24.4 billion contributing 33% of the national share, is on course to achieve $50 billion in terms of value by 2025. 

Bio-economy segments such as bio-industrial, comprising bio-renewables, bio-energy, bio-fuels, and green chemicals, are expected to be the next big segment that would drive future growth. said the Minister. The segment has the potential to increase by 4-fold in its contribution to the bio-economy of the State from around $2 billion to around $7 billion, he explained.

The State Government has plans to attract investment in bio-agriculture (agriculture and animal husbandry) and bio-industrial (enzymes, biofuels, biomass, and green chemicals) industries to grow its bio-economy. Research and development services, marine bio-tech and BioIT and informatics services would also be focus areas for the State over the next few years, he added.

Karnataka is the third-largest producer of bio-fuels among the States which have reached 9% blending of petrol in 2021, he said, adding that the State’s Bio-tech industry crossed $180 million in R&D spend. A total of 95 bio-tech start-ups were set up in Karnataka in 2021, averaging almost 8 start-ups every month, the Minister stated.

Karnataka has emerged as the preferred destination for bio-tech investments in India. At present, the State hosts about 60% of the bio-tech companies in India and employs about 54% of the country’s total bio-tech workforce, according to Mr. Narayan.

Also, the bio-technology industry in the State has been at the forefront of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic by developing and deploying a variety of anti-virals, diagnostic tests, and administering vaccines. For instance; the State provided 2.3 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines per day totaling 86.4 million doses in 2021, he added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
biotechnology
biotechnology
Related Articles
Unlocking rural economy will make India a global leader: NITI Aayog
18 ESDM players express willingness to invest in Karnataka, to create 15,000 new jobs
‘State needs 8.47 lakh skilled workers in next 10 years’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2022 10:28:57 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnatakas-bio-economy-to-reach-50-bn-by-2025/article65250029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY