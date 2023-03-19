Top news developments in Karnataka on March 19, 2023

March 19, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST

1. The Directorate of Urban Land Transport is organising the inaugural programme of Pedal Shaale, a free bicycle training programme at Band Stand Circle, Cubbon Park, 9 a.m.

2. A convention on the Idea of India organised by Civil Society members will be held today. The speakers at the convention include Debaprasad Roy, former MP, Manishankar Iyer, former Union Minister, MLC Mohan Kumar Kondajji, former MP Prof. Rajeev Gowda. It will be held at Gandhi Bhavan, Kumara Park East, from 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

3. Kannada Christa Dharma Gurugala Balga, Akhila Karnataka Catholic Christara Kannada Sangha will pay tributes to Father I Chinnappa. The programme will be inaugurated by research scholar Dr. Hampa Nagarajaiah, at Samsa Bayalu Ranga Mandira, Ravindra Kalakshetra complex, J.C. Road, from 5 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. Union Minister Piyush Goel to address party workers in Hubballi, visit incubation centre of Deshpande Foundation and other programmes starting from 10.45 a.m.

2. Union Minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje to address women voters’ rally in Kudchi in Belagavi at 4 p.m.

3. Karnataka Shoshita Samudayagala Maha Okkuta leaders K.M. Ramchandrappa and Mavalli Shankar will address press about a state level conference at 10.30 a.m.

4. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar 132nd Jayantothsava Samiti honorary president Vittal Doddamani will address press about celebration of Ambedkar Jayanti at 11.20 a.m.

5. Kalaburagi based NGO Naalku Chakra trust members Mala Donnur and Mala Kanni will address press at 11.40 a.m.

From South Karnataka

1. BJP is holding a press conference today.

2. People For Animals and Jeev Daya Jain Charitable Trust will conduct an awareness programme on conservation of sparrows.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will deliver the 29th leadership lecture of T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) of Manipal on the topic ‘India in the Amritkaal’ in Udupi.

2. Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Parshottam Rupala will interact with fishermen during the Sagar Parikrama programme to be held in Udupi and Mangaluru. He will interact with fishermen at Malpe Fishing Harbour between 8 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. and at T.M.A. Pai Convention Centre in Mangaluru at 3 p.m. followed by a press meet at 4.30 p.m.