Top news developments in Karnataka on March 10, 2023

March 10, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

1. In a horrific incident early this morning, the conductor of a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus was charred to death after the parked vehicle, in which he was sleeping after night shift, was engulfed in fire. The reason for the bus catching fire is being investigated.

2. Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who contested and won as an independent, is holding a press conference today amidst growing speculations that she may join the BJP.

3. Union Minister of State for Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrashekhar will interact with students of R.V. College of Engineering, Bengaluru, in the college premises from 10.30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

4. India-Cuba Business conference today will be attended by Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, Minister for Foreign Trade and Investment, among others in Bengaluru.

5. Bengaluru City University, in association with Election Commission, Karnataka, will present a voter enrolment awareness drive today. It will be inaugurated by Prof. Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice Chancellor, BCU. The event will be held at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College campus, Palace Road, from 10 a.m. onwards.

6. Alternative Law Forum is organizing a discussion on the book ‘Naavu Itihaasa Kattidevu’ in which the role of Dalit women in Babasaheb Ambedkar’s caste annihilation movement is documented, followed by an interaction with writer and researcher Du. Saraswathi. The programme will be held at Alternative Law Forum premises on Infantry Road, from 6 p.m. onwards.

7. Dr. Babu Jagjivanram Studies and Research Centre will present the play ‘Daklakathadevi Kaavya’ and release of book on ‘Mythological plays - A study’, written by Dr. B.C. Muthuraja. The programme will be held at Prof. Venkatagiri Gowda Auditorium, Bengaluru University premises from 2 p.m. onwards.

8. Dhrushya will present the play ‘Rakta Dhwaja’, based on R. Basavaraj’s ‘Eesoorina Chiranjeevigalu’, designed and directed by Dakshayini Bhat A. The event will be held at K.H. Kala Soudha, Hanumanthnagar, from 7 p.m. onwards.

9. Akhila Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Samsthegala Okkoota is organizing Bhaavayana, a musical event by Supriya Raghunandan, Mangala Ravi, Anand Madalagere, Mruthyunjaya Dodavada. It will be held at Swami Vivekananda Park, Girinagar, from 5 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and a delegation of Congress leaders to inspect Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and hold a press conference to furnish documents to show that the project was initiated by the Congress.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Minister in-charge of Udupi district and Minister for Fisheries, Ports and In-land Water Transport S. Angara inaugurates a convention of government scheme beneficiaries at Katpady, near Udupi at 11 a.m. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje will attend the convention. She will perform ‘guddali pooja’ at 3.30 p.m. for widening the Udupi Karavali Junction-Malpe highway into four-lane highway. The project costs ₹70 crore.

2. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) celebrated its 54 th Raising Day in Mangaluru, 9 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Silver Jubilee celebration of Koppal district formation today

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate programme to distribute benefits to beneficiaries of welfare schemes and initiate development works in Haveri after 12 noon.