Top news developments in Karnataka on June 26, 2023

June 26, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST

1. Karnataka Legislative Assembly is organising a three-day training for first-time MLAs from today. The training will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti and Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, H.K. Paitl will be participating as chief guests. Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader will preside over the event. It will be held at Kshemavana, SDMN Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences in Nelamangala, Kunigal Bypass Road, at 12 noon.

2. Campaign Suraksha for drug abuse-free Bengaluru will be launched today. P. Krishnakumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bangalore South will participate as chief guest. The programme will be on the Jamia Masjid premises in Illyasnagar at 11 a.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Energy Minister K J George to chair a meeting of Ballari Thermal Power Station (BTPS) officials in Ballari at 3.15 pm.

2. A quarterly KDP meeting to be presided over by District Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur in Yadgir.

3. Labour Minister Santosh Lad to attend a meet-the-press in Dharwad at 1 pm.

4. Industry Minister M. B. Patil to visit NGEF in Dharwad to review its revival plan and address a press conference at 5 pm.

From South Karnataka

1. Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. to inaugurate International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking organised by Suyog Hospital.

2. A blood donation camp is being organised at Tulsidas Hospital to mark the 58th foundation day of AIDYO.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Putthige Mutt in Udupi which will take over the next year’s ‘paryaya’ of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt performs Kashta or Kattige Muhurta, the third of the four preliminaries scheduled before the ‘handover of responsibilities of daily rituals’ of Krishna temple. Storing of firewood in the form and style of a chariot commences with this ritual to undertake mass feeding activities during the two years of paryaya of Putthige mutt which begins from January 18, 2024.

2. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain holds a press conference.

3. Press meet by Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, seer of Udupi Pejawar Mutt in Mangaluru, 5 pm.