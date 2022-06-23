Top news developments in Karnataka on June 23, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Minister for Revenue R Ashoka will today “clarify” on the controversy over revised textbooks in Karnataka. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

1. An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale shook parts of Hassan district and neighbouring regions in Karnataka in the wee hours of Thursday.

2. Revenue Minister R. Ashok will today “clarify” on the controversy over revised textbooks in Karnataka. This comes in the backdrop of continued objections over revisions done by the Rohith Chakrathirtha-led committee, most recently by Vokkaliga strongman and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. The reply today comes from the Vokkaliga face of the ruling BJP.

3. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai starts his two-day visit to Delhi today. Ministerial aspirants hope that he would be meeting party high command to discuss cabinet expansion possibilities, though the nature of his engagements is as yet unclear.

4. Karnataka Rajya Safai Karmachari / Powrakarmikara Janti Horaata Samithi to hold a press conference to announce a State-wide strike from July 1 demanding that all Pourakarmikas be made permanent immediately.

5. Minister for Housing and Infrastructure Development V. Somanna will inspect the West of Chord Road Flyover work today.

6. The inaugural programme of the 100th primary health centre of Rotary Club Bangalore will be held today at 14, Hegganahalli Main Road, Gajanana Nagar, Srigandha Nagar, at 11.45 a.m.

7. The Bangalore Gayana Samaja Yuva Sangeethotsava programme on Thursday will feature a Carnatic vocal recital by Niranjan Dindoddi, who will be accompanied by Karthikeya R on violin, Vishnuvardhan K on mridangam and Sridhar Shivashankar on khanjira. The music concert will be held at the Gayana Samaja premises on K.R. Road between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

8. Sanchaya theatre troupe will present a play “Kamaroopigal” based on the Panchavati part of Ramayana on Thursday. The play directed by Ganesh Mandarthi is at Rangashankara, J.P.Nagar 2nd Stage, from 7.30 p.m. onwards.

From South Karnataka

1. Mysore Urban Development Authority will spell out details of certain decisions taken pertaining to projects in Mysore.

2. JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research and Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology to open IPR Cell at JSS AHER.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Forest Minister V Umesh Katti participates in Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project’s sapling planting drive at Badakodi village, Belthangady Taluk in Dakshina Kannada. The NGO has planned to plant 10 lakh saplings of fruit bearing varieties across Karnataka this year.

From North Karnataka

1. A primary school teacher in Bidar, who had exchanged heated words with Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwant Khuba over the unavailability of fertilisers, has been suspended. The purported telephonic conversation of the two had gone viral. The The teacher had dared the minister to win the next election.

2. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner bans protest and demonstrations outside his office, as they, he argued, were disturbing office work. He has designated a particular place near the district administrative complex for submitting memorandums.