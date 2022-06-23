Tremors felt in Hassan Karnataka
An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude recorded. KSNDMC appeals to people not to panic as the intensity of the quake was moderate and not destructive
Residents of several villages in Holenarasipur taluk in Karnataka experienced tremors early in the morning on June 23. An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 was recorded at 4.37 a.m., with the epicentre located near Maluganahalli in Nagaranahalli Gram Panchayat in Holenarasipur taluk of Hassan district.
The residents were woken up from their sleep by the tremors. They rushed out of their houses after sensing tremors in the early hours of the day.
A note released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said: “The intensity observed is moderate. The tremors might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 50 km from the epicentre. This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there might be slight shaking.”
KSNDMC appealed to people not to panic as the intensity of the quake was moderate and not destructive.
