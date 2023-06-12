Top news developments in Karnataka on June 12, 2023  

June 12, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST

1. The Department of Labour, Government of Karnataka, Bengaluru Urban District Administration and Legal Services Authority are jointly organising a march against child labour. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to flag off the march from Mahatma Gandhi statue on M.G. Road at 10.30 a.m.

2. Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, the Anglo Indian Unity Center, and Garsham Foundation, Bengaluru, are jointly organising the Florence Nightingale Award presentation ceremony. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event and Legislative Assembly Speaker, U.T Khader, to be the chief guest. The programme will be held at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha from 4 p.m.

3. Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru and Confederation of Indian Industry are jointly organising a programme to release the ‘Karnataka@100: A Vision Document for 2047’ report today on the IIMB campus, Bannerghatta Road, at 11.30 a.m.

4. Bhagavatharu, as part of its drama festival will present Kannada drama Mysore Mallige directed by Dr. B.V. Rajaram. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, from 7 p.m.

5. Indian Institute of Cartoonists is organising an exhibition of cartoons by Malatesh Garadimani at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Press conference in Kalaburagi by Chittapur BJP leader Manikanth Rathod.

2. Multipurpose Rehabilitation Workers’ and Village Rehabilitation Workers’ Association president Ambaji Meti will address press conference in Kalaburagi.

3. Chandrakant Natikar, divisional president of Karnataka Rajya Madiga Samaj, will address press conference in Kalaburagi.

4. Press meet by JG College of Commerce in Hubballi on their achievement

5. Press meet by Hindu Jana Jagruti Samiti.

From South Karnataka

1. Anti-Child Labour Day function organised by Mysuru District Legal Services Authority and District Administration.

2. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to carry out spot inspection of the 4 acre land belonging to University of Mysore for construction of Deendayal Upadhyaya hostel.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Special Academic Council meeting of Mangalore University, 11 am