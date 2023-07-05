July 05, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

1. Day 3 of legislature session begins today after a day of pandemonium in both the Houses over not being allowed to move adjournment motion on ‘guarantee’ schemes before Question Hour. BJP has been alleging that the five guarantee schemes, that were Congress’s electoral promises, are not being honoured properly.

2. In an attempt to turn the tables on BJP, Congress workers will today protest against refusal of the Centre to distribute additional PDS foodgrains, which is crucial for implementing Anna Bhagya free rice scheme.

3. Two days have passed without a leader of opposition in the Assembly. With two Central observers in the picture and consultations, BJP may be able to announce a name today. Session being held without a leader of opposition being named is unprecedented in recent history.

4. Family Planning Association of India, Bengaluru and Bangalore Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, in association with BBMP, are organizing a health camp for LGBTQIA+ community. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao will be the chief guest. Commissioner, BBMP, Tushar Girinath will be the special guest. The event will be held at the Wilson Garden Maternity Home.

From coastal Karnataka

1. With India Meteorological Department issuing red alert for coastal Karnataka on July 5, schools and pre-university colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts remain closed. Deputy Commissioners of the two districts have ordered officials not to leave the headquarters and remain alert to attend to any emergency situation.

2. Jyaraj Amin, Acting Vice-Chancellor, Mangalore University inaugurates workshop on ‘changing nature of Indian political system’, organized by Dakshina Kannada Pre-University College Political Science Lecturers’ Association, at St. Aloysius Pre-University College in Mangaluru.

3. Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat and Legal Services Authority will organize a workshop on Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. Shobha B. G., Member Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, inaugurates the workshop at the zilla panchayat office in Mangaluru.

From north Karnataka

1. Farmers and farm labourers will protest outside zilla panchayat in Kalaburagi demanding the government to declare Kalaburagi a drought-hit district and announce ₹25,000 compensation per acre.

2. Temporary administrator appointed to Murugha mutt in Chitradurga following direction from High Court. P.S. Vastrad hands over charge to district judge.

From south Karnataka

1. Day 3 of One Week One Laboratory at CFTRI, technical lectures by scientists and release of new products. ‘Eat Right’ walkathon flag off.

2. There were indications of rain in Kodagu and surrounding regions with orange alert declared for Kodagu district.