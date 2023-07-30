HamberMenu
Top news developments in Karnataka on July 30, 2023

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

July 30, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Women's Commission of the Archdiocese of Bangalore is organising a peace rally today at St Francis Xavier Cathedral on July 30. File photo

Women’s Commission of the Archdiocese of Bangalore is organising a peace rally today at St Francis Xavier Cathedral on July 30. File photo | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

1. Action Aid Association is organising a bird walk for children at Dore Kere, BHCS layout, 2nd Stage, Uttarahalli Hobli, between 8 am and 10 am. 

2. Women’s Commission of the Archdiocese of Bangalore is organising a peace rally today at St Francis Xavier Cathedral, Coles Park, Opp. Bharthinagar Police Station from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm. 

3. RSS National Executive Member Ram Madhav speaks on “Uniform Civil Code” at the auditorium of Malleshwaram Ladies’ Association (MLA) College, 15th Cross Road, Malleshwaram, 5.30 pm. 

4. Elements of Arts and Heritage Academy will present a Kathak performance by Snigdha C Reddy at Basava Samithi, High Grounds from 6.30 am. 

From North Karnataka 

1. Kannada Press Day to be inaugurated by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre at Press Club in Bidar at 11.30 am. 

2. Medical Education Minister and Raichur in-charge Sharan Prakash Patil to hold a meeting with officials in Raichur to discuss flood situation and availability of fertilizers. 

From South Karnataka 

1. Karnataka State Government SC/ST Employees Association to felicitate achievers in different fields, Minister H. C. Mahadevappa and other elected representatives will be present 

2. People For Animals have organised an adoption programme of stray puppies. It is not only to help find a home for the strays but send a message that such adoptions help reduce stray population. 

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Former minister B. Ramanath Rai inaugurates a convention of nearly eight Dalit organisations, 12 Dalit sub-caste organisations and SC/ST employees’ associations in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, in Mangaluru. Speaker U. T.  Khader will also attend. The convention has been organised to raise a united voice of Dalits to address several issues concerning the group, some of which were pending for several years, 10.30 am.

