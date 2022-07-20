Top news developments in Karnataka on July 20, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

A view of the brimming Kabini dam at H D Kote taluk in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. As KRS and Kabini dams in Old Mysore region are running full, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit the two places today and offer bagina, a ritual followed whenever dams reach full capacity.

2. Karnataka Power Corporation Limited is organising its 53rd Foundation Day celebration at 5 p.m. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is also the Chairman of KPCL, and V. Sunil Kumar, Energy Minister and Vice Chairman of KPCL, will be participating. The event will be held at Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan, Miller’s Road, Vasant Nagar.

3. IIM- Bangalore is holding “Go Agri” in association with Ag-Hub, an incubator. Three case studies on entrepreneurship will be released. The event will be held at MDC Conference Room, IIM-B premises, Bannerghatta Road from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

4. B.M.S. College of Law is organising B.M. Sreenivasaiah Memorial 7th National Moot Court Competition (virtual) today. Former Judge, High Court of Karnataka, A.V. Chandrashekara, will inaugurate the competition at 5.30 p.m.

5. Christ PU College will hold a 5K run to create awareness on saving wildlife and soil on Wednesday. Wildlife film makers Krupakar and Senanari and film actor Tarak Ponnappa are chief guests for the event, which will commence at Christ University, Kengeri Campus, Mysore Road, Kaniminike.

6. Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), Bangalore District Committee, is holding a protest demonstration against LPG cylinder price hike and GST imposition. It will be held at Freedom Park, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

7. BigHaat.com, an agro store, is launching its app in Kannada on Wednesday. Secretary to Government, Department of Agriculture, Shivayogi C. Kalasad, will be the chief guest at the event. The launch programme will be held at Press Club, Cubbon Park at 11.30 a.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Karnataka Coastal Development Authority to hold press meet today at Mangaluru regarding future projects to be taken up.

2. Mangalore University to organise a two day conference on the works of saint Kanakadasa from July 22.

From North Karnataka

1. A press conference will be held by Construction Worker’s Association president Bheemaraya Kandalli about their issues and demands in Kalaburagi.

2. Farmers’ organisations get ready to raise the Kalasa Banduri Nala project issue on the occasion of farmer martyrs’ day on July 21 at Naragund.

3. KPCC vice president PV Mohan to address press conference in Hubballi at 12 p.m. on various issues including targeting of opposition leaders and amendment to flag code.