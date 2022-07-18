CM to offer ‘bagina’ to KRS, Kabini dams on July 20

KRS has reached its full storage capacity in a short span of time

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is visiting the brimming KRS reservoir in Mandya district and Kabini dam in Mysuru district on June 20 (Wednesday) to offer ‘bagina’ as the dams have attained their full reservoir levels (FRLs) following heavy rains in their catchment areas.

On landing at the Mysuru airport, Mr. Bommai will visit the temple of Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hills here at 9.45 a.m. He will later proceed to Kabini Dam in H.D. Kote taluk in a chopper and offer ‘bagina’ to the Kapila river at 11 a.m.

Afterwards, the Chief Minister will leave for KRS dam where he will offer special puja to Goddess Cauvery and offer ‘bagina’ to the Cauvery river at 12.10 p.m. Both the programmes are organised by the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama.

The water level at KRS stands at 123.36 feet as against the maximum of 124.80 feet. Following rains in Kodagu - the dam’s major catchment area - the dam reached its FRL in a short span of time and the inflow continues to remain high for many days in view of torrential rains.

The inflow on Monday (measured at 6 a.m.) was 77,586 cusecs and the outflow into the river was 77,984 cusecs. Last evening, the outflow was 82,899 cusecs.

The gushing water through the dam’s crest gates was attracting a steady stream of visitors to the dam site for over a week.

A buffer of 2 feet has been kept at the Kabini dam whose water level has touched 2,282.56 feet as against the maximum of 2,284 feet. The dam has been receiving an inflow of over 30,000 cusecs since the past few days. The same amount of surplus water is being discharged into the river.

With the release of nearly 33,000 cusecs almost on a daily basis since the last few days, the Kapila river is flowing above the danger mark, causing flooding on its banks in Nanjangud and other low-lying areas downstream.