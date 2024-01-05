January 05, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 12:00 pm IST

1. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, in the second leg of ‘Baagilige Bantu Sarakaara’ (government at your doorstep) programme, is listening to grievances of Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura and Dasarahalli Assembly constituencies at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, NES bus stand, Yelahanka New Town.

2. Department of Agriculture is organising Millets and Organics International Trade Fair 2024, which is open to public till January 7. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the fair today. Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi will be guests of honour. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar will inaugurate the exhibition. The event will be held at Tripuravasini, Palace Ground, Mehkri Circle, at 11 a.m.

3. BJP is continuing its campaign against the arrest of a kar sevak who was booked for rioting in Hubballi in 1992. While the BJP claims it is targeted, the government has maintained that it is only part of a larger drive aimed at giving closure to several old cases, and there are 32 such cases in Hubballi division alone. The government has said that the arrested person is named in 16 cases, including for sale of illicit liquor and gambling. Now, Congress leaders have filed a complaint against BJP leaders for making derogatory statements during the protest over the arrest of the Hindutva activist.

4. Cabinet sub-committee on COVID-19 will meet today. Later in the day, Cabinet meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

5. Bengaluru-based ISRO successfully tests Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell on PSLV-C58’s orbital platform POEM3.

6. Christ (Deemed to be University) will host its annual education and career fair ‘DAKSH’ on January 5 and 6. The Hindu is the official media partner for the event. DAKSH will be held on the university’s central campus in Bengaluru from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both days. The fair will help students, parents, and educators, to understand options for higher education and career paths.

7. Karnataka Postal Circle will present the 13th State-level philately exhibition. Member of Parliament P.C. Mohan will be the chief guest at the programme at Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Kasturba Road from 10 a.m.

8. Sogetsu School of Ikebana is organising Atarshi Aarambh, an Ikebana exhibition in aid of the visually challenged. The programme will be held at ETA mall, Binnypet at 9.30 a.m.

From coastal Karnataka

1. A two-day conclave of Karnataka Unaided Pre-University College Management Association to begin at Alva’s College in Moodbidri, at 4 p.m.

2. NH-PWD begins widening about 7 km stretch of Mangaluru-Sholapur NH 169 between Bajagoli and Mama, the foothill of the Western Ghats. People question the rationale when the highway is just a single lane inside Kudremukh National Park and is two-lane further ahead.

From south Karnataka

Kodagu district in-charge minister Boseraju to inaugurate handloom and silk mela organised by Development Commissioner for Handlooms and Ministry of Textiles at Madikeri.

From north Karnataka

1. Ballari Deputy Commissioner Prashanth Kumar Mishra to hold Janaspandana programme at new district administrative complex in Ballari.

2. Farmers continue protest outside KBJNL office at Bheemarayanagudi in Yadgir district demanding water to green chilli crop.