January 26, 2024 11:21 am | Updated 11:27 am IST

1. Presiding over the Republic Day celebrations at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot outlined the achievements of the Congress government in Karnataka in 2023, and termed Karnataka as a progressive State. He said his government is working hard to realise the aspirations of the Constitution. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participated in the event. There will be cultural programmes at Ravindra Kalakshetra in the evening.

2. Republic Day events are being held in all districts, besides offices of political parties. All India Congress Committee chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar were among those who participated in the event in the Congress office. Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court P.S. Dinesh hoisted the tricolour at the Karnataka High Court.

3. In a special drive against drinking and driving among drivers of private buses yesterday, 881 buses were checked, and nine drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Bengaluru Traffic Police.

4. Metro train services between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra stations on the Green Line will be suspended for three days up to January 28. The corporation said the suspension of services was necessitated due to the commissioning works of the extension line beyond Nagasandra to Madavara. Metro train services will be available only between Peenya and Silk Institute Metro stations on these days.

5. Sri Mookambika Talavadya Sangeetha Kalashale is organising centenary celebration of mridanga vidwan Dr. T.K. Murth today. The programme will feature felicitation to Dr. T.K. Murthy, followed by violin duet by Mysore M. Nagaraj and Mysore M. Manjunath. The event will be held at Pathi Sabhangana, 1st Main Road, N.R. Colony, Basavanagudi, 5.30 p.m.

6. Kala Premi Foundation will present Bharatanatyam by Chitra Arvind, artistic director of Rhythmotion, and her disciples. The programme will be held at Seva Sadan, 14th Cross, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.

7. Sri Thyagarajaswamy Aradhana mahotsava music festival features concerts by T.S. Sathyavathi, B.K. Ananthram, H.S. Anasuya Kulkarni, S. Aishwarya and S. Soundarya, Nagavalli Nagaraj, Lakshmi Nagaraj and Indu Nagaraj. The programme will be held at Sri Sringeri Shankar mutt, Shankarapuram, Chamarajpet from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

8. The seven-day fusion music and dance festival organised by Infosys Foundation and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will conclude today. Valedictory programme will include lecture demonstration on fusion music by Praveen D. Rao, 6 p.m.; Raag Rang fusion flute concert by Pravin Godkhindi and team, 7 p.m. The event will be held at Khincha Auditorium, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road.

From coastal Karnataka

1. A convention of hereditary trustees, priests of 300 temples in Mangaluru today to discuss various issues pertaining to temples, including dress code.

2. Government has issued a preliminary notification for acquiring 942 acres in Yellur and Santhur villages in Kaup taluk of Udupi district for developing a new industrial area. Approval has been given to set up new industrial areas on 114 acres in Kerebettu and Shivapura villages in Hebri taluk, and on 51 acres at Nitte village under Karkala taluk, says Minister in-charge of Udupi district Laxmi Hebbalkar in her Republic Day address in Udupi.

3. Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister, speaking at the Republic Day programme in Mangaluru, said that 53 new dialysis machines are being installed at the government-run Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. An exhibition of vintage cars at the maidan attracts crowd on the day.

4. Bharat Scouts and Guides will inaugurate its new training centre building at Pilikula on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

From south Karnataka

Three-day Mysuru Fest 2024 will be inaugurated today. The event includes Chitra Santhe, food fest, cultural. It is being organised by the Department of Tourism.