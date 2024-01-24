Temporary suspension of metro services between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra metro stations on Green Line from January 26 to 28

January 24, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Namma Metro services on the Green Line between Peenya Industry and Nagasandra will be suspended for three days from January 26 to 28 due to commissioning of works on the extension line beyond Nagasandra to Madavara.

A release from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) stated that metro train services will be available only between Peenya Industry and Silk Institute on these days.

“Normal services on the Green Line from Nagasandra to Silk Institute metro stations will resume on the morning of January 29 at 5 a.m. However, on the Purple Line, there will be no change in the train services between Whitefield and Challaghatta metro stations and trains will run as per schedule,” the release added.

The BMRCL has advised the public to buy QR tickets through WhatsApp or Namma Metro and other apps to save time as more crowds are expected at Peenya Industry and Goraguntepalya metro stations.

Daily ridership

Meanwhile, on December 29, 2023, BMRCL reported that the Bengaluru metro surpassed the 100-crore mark for the first time.

As per data provided in BMRCL’s newsletter, an average of 7,48,152 passengers utilised metro services daily as of December 2023. The daily revenue has seen a significant increase, rising from ₹3.8 lakh to ₹1.5 crore during this period. As of December 2023, 51.54% of users opt for smartcards, 33.86% use tokens, and 14.6% prefer QR tickets.

Following the operationalisation of the extended Purple Line, Namma Metro has experienced a notable increase of passengers in its daily ridership, according to BMRCL officials.

The Namma Metro network now spans 73.81 km with 66 metro stations. It is now the second-largest metro system in India after Delhi (350.2 km in length).

Paper tickets for Lalbagh Flower Show visitors on January 26

In view of the Flower Show at Lalbagh, Namma Metro will introduce return journey paper tickets (from Lalbagh) on Friday, Republic Day, for the convenience of the public.

According to a release, the metro fares from Lalbagh metro station to any metro station on this day shall be flat ₹30 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The paper ticket is valid for the day of purchase only and will be available for purchase on January 26 at all the metro stations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.