January 19, 2024 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate two key initiatives of Boeing — Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center and the Boeing Sukanya programme. The second programme aims to empower women in aviation in India. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate in the event that will be held at Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center, Hitech-Defence and Aerospace Park, between 2 p.m. and 4.45 p.m. There are traffic restrictions in parts of Bengaluru today in view of the PM’s visit.

2. Health Department is organising a meeting with experts to seek suggestions on Karnataka’s initiatives towards improving public healthcare system, ahead of the State budget to be presented in February.

3. Regional Rajbhasha conference will be held in Bengaluru today, with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot participating in the programme at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Management Academy, Sanjay Nagar, Marathahalli, from 10 a.m. onwards.

4. The organising team of the 15th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival will today give details on what is on offer at the festival starting on February 29. Artistic Director N. Vidyashankar, among others, will speak about the highlights of the festival.

5. Presentation ceremony of Chathurtha Charan, Herak Pankh, Rajyapuraskar certificates to Cubs, Bulbuls, Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers today. The programme is organised by the Bharat Scouts and Guides, Karnataka. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also Patron of Bharat Scouts and Guides, will present the awards. Minister for Higher Education Dr. M.C. Sudhakar will be the chief guest, at Raj Bhavan, 3.30 p.m.

6. Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, will present Drishti 2024 - fostering innovation and sustainability - A leadership and entrepreneurship summit today. Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director of IIMB, among others, will participate in the inaugural programme that is being held at IIMB Auditorium, on Bannerghatta Road, from 10.15 a.m. onwards.

7. Department of Kannada and Culture is organising the birth anniversary of Sri Mahayogi Vemana. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate. Sri Vemananda Mahaswamy, Reddy Guru Peeta, Yerehosahalli Harihara, and Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj B. Thangadagi will participate. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, at 4 p.m.

8. Kids for Tigers, an annual inter-school festival organised by Sanctuary Nature Foundation, will be held today. Kalyan Varma, wildlife photographer, will inaugurate the programme being held between 9.15 a.m. and 3.45 p.m. at Jawahar Bal Bhavan Society in Cubbon Park.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Inauguration of sixth edition of Mangaluru Lit Fest will be done by Sahitya Akademi award winner Lakshmisha Tolpadi, Principal Adviser in Defence Ministry Lt. Gen. Vinod G Khandare at TMA Pai International Convention Centre, M G Road, 5 p.m.

2. A 51-hour Akhanda Ramayana Parayana begins at Sanghaniketan, Mannagudda, at 3 p.m. today.

From south Karnataka

1. A mega book expo conducted by Nava Karnataka Publications begins in Mysuru.

2. Chamarajanagar district in charge minister Venkatesh to lay foundation for various development works of the APMC yard in Gundlupet.

3. District Cooperative Week and inauguration of loan mela for agricultural implements is being held at Madikeri.

From north Karnataka

Two-day international conference on ‘Recent Reforms in Indian Financial Sector’ is being held at Gulbarga University from 11.00 a.m. onwards.