Top news developments in Karnataka on February 25, 2023

February 25, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST

1. The last Legislature session of the Karnataka government ended yesterday and the State is now officially in campaign mode for polls slated in April-May. All parties are doing their respective “yatras” in various parts of Karnataka. Congress is on Praja Dhwani Yatra, BJP has started four separate Yatras while the JD(S) is on Pancha Ratna Yatra.

2. Departments of Kannada and Culture and Public Works unveiled a bronze statue of the first Chief Minister of Karnataka K.C. Reddy. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj J Horatti and Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegade Kageri participated in the ceremony at Vidhana Soudha premises from 9.30 a.m.

3. Indian Institute of Astrophysics will celebrate National Science Day by organising an Open Day today. There will be free entry to its campus for visitors. There will be posters on astronomy, science experiments and demonstrations, telescope models, sunspot observations, stalls for merchandise by amateur astronomy groups. The open is on IIA premises, II Block, Koramangala. Between 10 a.m. and 8.30 p.m.

4. All India Bank Retirees Federation is holding its sixth triennial national conference today. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will inaugurate the conference at Palace Sheesh Mahal, Palace Grounds. Gate No. 7, Ballari Road, 4 p.m.

5. Karnataka State Bus Owners Association is organising a Southern Region Bus Owners Meet today. Minister for Transport and Social Welfare, B. Sriramulu will be participating in the programme as the chief guest. It will be held at the Hotel Chancery Pavilion, Richmond Circle, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

6. ‘Rising beyond the ceiling — Karnataka’, a book in which hundred contemporary Muslim women who have taken significant strides in various fields have been recognised and featured, will be launched today. Former Governor and former Union Minister Margaret Alva will be participating as the chief guest. The programme will be held at Falcons Den, Prestige Falcon Tower, No. 19, Brunton Road, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

7. Bharatiya Samagana Sabha’s 14th Indian classical music festival will today feature Madhuri Kaushik and party, 5 p.m.; Sriranjani Santhanagopalan and party, 6.15 p.m.; Rajhesh Vaidhya and party, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, 7.30 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. A synchronized vulture survey will be launched today at Bandipur wildlife sanctuary.

2. Graduation Day of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru is being held today.

3. Chamarajanagar district in-charge minister V. Somanna to inaugurate development projects in Gundlupet, hand over allotment letters to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. BJP will organise a convention of its women workers of Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency at 4 pm. MLC Tejaswini Gowda will address the workers.

From North Karnataka

1. Second day events at the three-day Kalyana Karnataka Utsav at Kalaburagi.

2. Preparations are on for elections to Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which are scheduled for tomorrow.