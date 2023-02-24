Top news developments in Karnataka on February 24, 2023

February 24, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

1. Karnataka’s Budget session concludes today with Chief Minister’s reply to the discussion in the Upper House. All pending bills are expected to be passed today. The session was marked by poor attendance with legislators’ attention occupied by the impending Assembly elections in April-May.

2. Various political parties are speeding up their election preparations. BJP’s election-in charge leaders are in Karnataka since yesterday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah met leaders last night. Congress too is busy finalising its candidates.

3. Kalasipalyam bus terminus of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today at 5 p.m.

4. Second Semicon India future design roadshow will be held today with the participating of Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The event is at Indian Institute of Science, C.V. Raman Road, 9.15 a.m. onwards.

5. Dalita Hakkugala Samithi, Karnataka, is organizing a talk by Subashini Ali, vice-president, Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch, followed by an interaction. The programme will be held at Life Insurance Employees’ Association, Souhardha, No. 1, 1st Cross, CSI Compound, Mission Road, from 5 p.m. onwards.

6. Mpower, a mental health initiative by Aditya Birla Education Trust and National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), will spell out their strategic collaboration to drive on-ground implementation for TeleManas. Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director and senior professor of psychiatry at NIMHANS, and Dr. Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson, Mpower, to participate.

7. R.V. Institute of Legal Studies is organizing the inaugural ceremony of first all-India moot court competition. Justice S. Rajendra Babu, former Chief Justice of India and former chairperson of National Human Rights Commission, will be the chief guest. Registrar of National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, Dr. Nigam Nuggehalli, will be the guest of honour. Venue: Shashwathi auditorium, R.V. Institute of Legal Studies, 22nd Cross, III Block, Jayanagar from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

8. Bharatiya Samagana Sabha’s 14th Indian classical music festival will today feature Anahita and Apporva and party, 5 p.m.; Amrutha Venkatesh and party, 6.15 p.m.; Sandeep Narayan and party, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, 7.30 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Bhadravati town in Shivamogga district to observe bandh over closure of 100-year-old Vivesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant.

2. Review meeting with officials of KIADB, airport authorities and other stakeholders to be chaired by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to take stock of Mysuru airport expansion.

3. Workshop on natural and organic farming to be conducted at District Agricultural Training Institute in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

A three-day convention on contribution of Indian knowledge and Sanskrit to humanity begins at Srinivas University in Mangaluru today. It will be an attempt to bring together scholars and practitioners of Sanskrit, Indian philosophy, and culture under one umbrella, from 10 a.m. onwards.

From north Karnataka

1. Visvesvaraya Technological University convocation at 11.30 a.m. today, to be attended by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, at Belagavi.

2. Three-day Kalyana Karnataka Utsav to be inaugurated in Kalaburagi by Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani.