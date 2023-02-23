All set for Kalyana Karnataka Utsav starting today

February 23, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalaburagi city is all set to host a three-day Kalyana Karnataka Utsav starting Friday. Minister for Large and Medium Industries Muguresh Nirani, who is also district in-charge, will inaugurate the event in the evening.

The utsav is being organised by the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB).

KKRDB chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor released the poster of Kalyana Karnataka Utsav on Thursday and inspected preparations ahead of the three-day festival.

He said that more than 10,000 people are expected to visit the three-day utsav. Local artists from six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region and Bollywood and Sandalwood singers will perform in the cultural events.

Besides the main stage, two indoor stages will be set up at the Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Auditorium and the Dr. Mahadevappa Rampure open air theatre for organising cultural events on Gulbarga University campus, he added.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner R. Chetan said that more than 700 policemen and 250 Home Guards have been engaged in security around the venue. The traffic police have made parking arrangements for vehicles coming to the utsav on the university campus.

Mr. Chetan said that arrangement for parking is made 200 metres away from the venue. The main entrance of the utsav stage is on Kusnoor Road. To avoid traffic congestion during the events in the evening, the stretch from new RTO junction to Kusnoor will be converted into a one-way from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (only vehicles entering from new RTO junction will be allowed).

Nearly 150 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the utsav premises as part of extra security measures to prevent any untoward incident.

Vehicles coming from Sedam Road should take entry from the first gate (Chalukya) and exit from the second gate (Rashtrakuta).