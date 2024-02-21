February 21, 2024 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST

1. Budget session of the Karnataka legislature continues to see noisy debates. With the Assembly having adopted the Karnataka Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which provides for availing of additional floor area ratio (FAR) by paying a rate not less than 40% of the guidance value, amidst protests without discussion on Tuesday, there could be some heated debate around the issue today.

2. Union Minister for Environment and Forest, Bhupendra Yadav, will make a brief stopover at Bengaluru enroute to Wayanad where there are big protests over man-animal conflict. Karnataka government’s decision to pay compensation to the victim of elephant attack in Kerala has been strongly opposed by the opposition in Karnataka.

3. Entomological Society of India, New Delhi, in association with University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, ICAR-National Bureau of Agricultural Insects Resources and Indian Agricultural Research Institute are jointly organising Entomology Students Conclave 2024 and ESI Foundation Day, a three-day programme from today. Dr. S.N. Puri, Chief Patron of ESI, will inaugurate. Dr. K.C. Narayana Swamy, Director of Education, UAS-Benglauru, and Dr. J.P. Singh, Plant Protection Advisor, GoI, will participate as chief guests. The inaugural event will be held in Kuvempu Kannada Auditorium, UAS-B, GKVK campus, from 9.30 a.m.

4. Karnataka Small Scale Industries’ Association in collaboration with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is organising a programme on ‘Solarising Karnataka - A step towards greening the MSME Ecosystem’ and launching KASSIA GRAVIK B2B portal today. Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapura will inaugurate. T. Raghumurthy, MLA, Challakere Constituency and Chairman, KSSIC, will be the chief guest. Satyaka Rastogi, Chief General Manager and Regional Head, SIDBI, Bengaluru Regional office, will deliver the keynote address. The programme will be held in KASSIA Auditorium, No. 2/106, 17th Cross, Magadi Chord Road, Vijayanagar, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh to meet Mandya DC and officials of Department of Mines and Geology. This comes in the light of HC ban on quarrying in 20 km radius of KRS — an issue she had also raised — and the need to conduct trial blasts, to which farmers are opposed.

2. Painting contest in Chamarajanagar as part of drive to create awareness on the Constitution.

From north Karnataka

1. “I too am Rani Channamma” is an event organised by women’s organisations in Kittur today to celebrate 200 years of Kittur Rani Channamma’s victory over the British. A rally to begin at 9 a.m. followed by other events.

1. BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivaraj Singh Chauhan will address a party meeting in Sedam, Kalaburagi district, at 11.30 a.m.

From coastal Karnataka

A three-day regional conference of India Foundation for the Arts begins in Mangaluru, at 11 a.m. today.