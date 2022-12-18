  • Stage is set for the tenth edition of the winter Legislature session at Belagavi on Monday, with tight security, amidst tension over Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue. The Speaker of Assembly and Chairman of Council are expected to give details on what is on the agenda.
  • As part of the platinum jubilee this year, Raman Research Institute Trust and the Innovation and Science Promotion Foundation are jointly organizing a science competition cum exhibition for school students across India. A.S. Kiran Kumar, Chairman of the RRI Governing Council and former Chairman of ISRO, will be the chief guest.
  • Green Literature Festival begins at the Bangalore International Centre today. The event will commence with an address by renowned author and environmental historian Mahesh Rangarajan on the “Joys of writing on the environment” at Bangalore International Centre, TERI Complex, 4th Main Road, 2nd Cross, II Stage, Domlur.