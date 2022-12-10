Top news developments in Karnataka on December 10, 2022

December 10, 2022 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

1. Bengaluru and parts of South Karnataka are experiencing wet weather due to the impact of cyclone Mandous.

2. MPs from Karnataka are set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has tweeted this and also said that he too would meet Mr. Shah soon in this issue.

3. New campus of National Academy of RUDSET will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. Rajya Sabha Member and President of NAR, Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, will preside over the event at NAR premises in Kumbalgodu at 11 a.m.

4. Valedictory programme of International Human Rights Day will be held with Dr. Aditya Sondhi, Senior Advocate, former Additional Advocate General of Karnataka, as the chief guest at Indian Social Institute on Millers Road from 3.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

5. Shubham is presenting a solo Odissi dance by Shomitra Mandal. It will be held at K.H. Kala Soudha, Ramanjaneya Temple premises, Hanumanthanagar, from 6 p.m. onwards.

6. Exhibition of paintings and drawing by M. Ramalingam is on at Booth 82, India Art Festival 2nd Edition, Bangalore Palace Ground, Kings Court, Gate No. 5, Ballari Road, from 11 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to visit Mysore today to inaugurate Veerashaiva Mahasabha’s Belli Belagu programme at Suttur Mutt.

2. In Mysuru, CM will also participate in UNLEASH India event at Infosys and inaugurate Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival at Rangayana.

3. Mysuru MP to chair a meeting with MUDA on the proposed Peripheral Ring Road.

From North Karnataka

1. Public rally and meeting in Kalaburagi is being held today to felicitate Mallikarjun Kharge who is arriving in his hometown for the first time after taking charge as AICC President.

2. Two-day conference of North Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry to begin in Kalaburagi today.

3. Madiga Meesalati Horata Samiti in Kalaburagi will today give details on protest in Bengaluru about internal reservation.

4. Following complaints by political parties of interference of outsiders in the electoral roll revision process in North Karnataka, election officers have been asked to encourage citizens to check for their names and other details in the rolls and then file complaints if there are discrepancies’‘.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates a sports and cultural meet of Sri Rama Vidyakendra Trust at Kalladkka in Dakshina Kannada, at 7 p.m.

2. M. Mohan Alva, chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, which will host an international cultural jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides in Moodbidri for a week from December 21, will give details of event. Nearly 50,000 scouts, guides, rovers and rangers from across the country and from about 17 foreign nations would take part in this unique jamboree.

3. World Konkani Centre, Mangaluru, to present its Vishwa Konkani scholarships to students at a function in the city at 2 p.m. Corporate leader T V Mohandas Pai to deliver key note address.

4. Mangalore Diocesan Pastoral Parishad to celebrate its golden jubilee at Father Muller Convention Centre in the city. Filipe Neri Ferrao, Cardinal of Goa, Daman and Patriarch of East Indies, will be the guest.