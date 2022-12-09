Cyclone Mandous: Heavy rain expected in Bengaluru, southern districts

December 09, 2022 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengalureans have to brace for a wet weekend as downpour is forecast for the next two or three days owing to the effect of cyclone Mandous, which is expected to cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Andhra Pradesh coasts by Friday midnight.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru, the southern districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, will see heavy rainfall on Saturday. “Due to the influence of Mandous, we are expecting heavy rainfall in southern districts of Karnataka, particularly in the districts of Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chickballapur and also those districts adjoining Tamil Nadu. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in these districts on Saturday,” said an IMD official.

The IMD weather forecast for Bengaluru on Saturday states generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain is very likely, heavy at times. Mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas, it states.

The IMD official added that Karnataka would be under the impact of the cyclone for the next two or three days. “On December 11, we expect heavy rainfall primarily in the districts of Chitradurga, Davangere, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru. The central districts of Karnataka will see heavy rainfall at isolated places,” the official said.

The city’s temperature on Saturday will be a maximum of 23°C and a minimum of 19°C.